The Walking Dead says goodbye to Andrew Lincoln

It was announced that Season 9 of the Walking Dead will be the final season for British actor Andrew Lincoln, who plays the Rick Grimes.

Fans are devistated at the news of Lincoln's departure. Some are speculating the death of Carl Grimes, played by Chandler Riggs, who was Lincolin's son on the show, may have helped him make the decision to leave.

Among other factors, the biggest reason Lincoln has chosen to leave is to be with his family back in London. The last 8 years he has stayed in the U.S. for 7-8 months at a time fimling the show in Georgia. Andrew Lincoln has said "It was a difficult decision for me to make—to leave the show—but the right decision” when asked about his choice to leave."

So now the question is, how will his character leave the show? It is being kept secret if his character will die or live to return in the future.

The new season of The Walking Dead will premiere on Sunday, October 7th.