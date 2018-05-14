Another Black Bear Spotted In Ohio

By Paul Laux

When you think of Ohio, you never really sit back and say "oh, black bears!" Apparently now, that is something that is becoming a little more common.

There have been several black bear sightings right here in Ohio, and over the weekend there was yet another, this time in Mantua.

The sighting was one of a couple, like this one in Akron.

Video of Akron Black Bear

A long time ago, black bears actually were common here in Ohio. After years of hunting, they soon vanished.

Now, they are making a comeback, and around 100 are thought to be in the Buckeye State.

If you happened to come across one, what should you do? Leave it alone! Simple as that.