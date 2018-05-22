Are Jeremiah And Jack Good Luck Charms For The Cavs?

It's that time of the year again for Cavs fans. We're all on edge, and are anxiously waiting the next game.

We will do anything to keep the good luck and mojo going, and apparently Jeremiah and Jack have become their good luck charms.

The Cavs were down 2-0 in the series. So it all started when Jack thought it would be good luck to rub a rabbit's foot on the Q, only problem is, he didn't have a rabbit's foot.

Regardless, the Cavs won that game, and by a lot.

Fast forward to Game 4, the Cavs need another win, so why not do their same ritual to keep the magic going?

Well, it worked! The Cavs won, again, and now have tied the series at 2.

Looks like all they needed was some Q104 luck.

Or at least we'd like to think that.