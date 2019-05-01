Are The Jonas Brothers Announcing Their Tour Today?

The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever.

With two singles out and an album on the way... fans everywhere have been trying to figure out if and when the brother-band will be going on tour.

They have been dropping MAJOR hints online that they will be going on tour, even with a special announcement to come today.

-- #HappinessBegins

-- September 13

-- Bankers Life Fieldhouse pic.twitter.com/alwvs05qfE — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) April 30, 2019

Unfortunately, there has been no announcement from a Cleveland-area arena.