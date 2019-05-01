Are The Jonas Brothers Announcing Their Tour Today?

All signs are pointing to YES!

May 1, 2019
The Jeremiah Show

SIPA Images

Categories: 
Music News
The Jeremiah Show

The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever.

With two singles out and an album on the way... fans everywhere have been trying to figure out if and when the brother-band will be going on tour.

They have been dropping MAJOR hints online that they will be going on tour, even with a special announcement to come today.

Unfortunately, there has been no announcement from a Cleveland-area arena.

Tags: 
Happiness Begins
Jonas Brothers