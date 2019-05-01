Are The Jonas Brothers Announcing Their Tour Today?
All signs are pointing to YES!
May 1, 2019
The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever.
With two singles out and an album on the way... fans everywhere have been trying to figure out if and when the brother-band will be going on tour.
They have been dropping MAJOR hints online that they will be going on tour, even with a special announcement to come today.
#HappinessBegins Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/rhJ6tBW3yJ— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 30, 2019
April 30, 2019
-- #HappinessBegins — AA Arena (@AAarena) April 30, 2019
Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/HwqCYiSCFx
-- #HappinessBegins— Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) April 30, 2019
-- September 13
-- Bankers Life Fieldhouse pic.twitter.com/alwvs05qfE
-- Big announcement coming very soon! #HappinessBegins pic.twitter.com/VMgSmdObiZ— Xcel Energy Center (@XcelEnergyCtr) April 30, 2019
Unfortunately, there has been no announcement from a Cleveland-area arena.