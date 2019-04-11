Are The Jonas Brothers Going On Tour!?

With all the hype surrounding The Jonas Brothers reunion, there has been one question on everyones mind. Will The JoBros be going on tour with all this new music they are releasing?

The JoBros stopped by Radio Disney and chatted with Candice Huckeba on her show Candice On Air, and gave us glimmers of hope for the future!

Candice first asked the trio, "When is the tour starting? Do you have any details you can share?"

Nick's response... "You keep asking us these questions we can't answer."

Thanks for having us Atlanta -- A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on Mar 30, 2019 at 8:42pm PDT

Both Nick and Joe said they "definitely know" information about their tour, but they aren't sharing any details just yet.

"We'll tell you when the time's right," Nick said. "We'll definitely tour this year at some point."