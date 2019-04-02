Are Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Expecting A Child?

Justin Bieber has his fans all confused.

The singer posted this picture on Instagram yesterday, insinuating that he and wife Hailey Baldwin were expecting a new addition to their family.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

With no context into what this picture even means... Justin was quick to post another one, with the caption reading "If U thought it was April fools."

If U thought it was April fools A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

In the end though, it really was all an April Fools joke. Justin posted yet another sonogram photo, this time with a dog in place of the baby, and the caption, "Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS."

Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT

Of course, the prank was met with its fair share of criticism online, with with many noting that to women who've suffered a miscarriage or can't conceive there's nothing funny about it.

I’ve never been mad at @justinbieber but today I’m disappointed in him for posting a fake pregnancy announcement. Honestly, not a funny joke when millions of women are struggling with infertility and other issues of the sort. Sad, @justinbieber. — paige (@paigeasgari) April 1, 2019

@justinbieber I hope that “pregnancy “ announcement was real. Pregnancy pranks are not cool. There are people who can’t have babies or have lost. ------‍♀️ — -- Danika (@dani__vonne) April 1, 2019