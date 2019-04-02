Are Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Expecting A Child?
These Instagram posts have caused a frenzy online
Justin Bieber has his fans all confused.
The singer posted this picture on Instagram yesterday, insinuating that he and wife Hailey Baldwin were expecting a new addition to their family.
With no context into what this picture even means... Justin was quick to post another one, with the caption reading "If U thought it was April fools."
In the end though, it really was all an April Fools joke. Justin posted yet another sonogram photo, this time with a dog in place of the baby, and the caption, "Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS."
Of course, the prank was met with its fair share of criticism online, with with many noting that to women who've suffered a miscarriage or can't conceive there's nothing funny about it.
I’ve never been mad at @justinbieber but today I’m disappointed in him for posting a fake pregnancy announcement. Honestly, not a funny joke when millions of women are struggling with infertility and other issues of the sort. Sad, @justinbieber.— paige (@paigeasgari) April 1, 2019
@justinbieber I hope that “pregnancy “ announcement was real. Pregnancy pranks are not cool. There are people who can’t have babies or have lost. ------♀️— -- Danika (@dani__vonne) April 1, 2019
of course justin bieber will think a pregnancy announcement would be funny on April fools. esp so when 1 in 7 women have had a miscarriage. not to mention those suffering from infertility --— Amy Brown (@AmyBrown777) April 1, 2019