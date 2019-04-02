Are Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Expecting A Child?

Justin Bieber has his fans all confused.

The singer posted this picture on Instagram yesterday, insinuating that he and wife Hailey Baldwin were expecting a new addition to their family.

With no context into what this picture even means... Justin was quick to post another one, with the caption reading "If U thought it was April fools."

In the end though, it really was all an April Fools joke. Justin posted yet another sonogram photo, this time with a dog in place of the baby, and the caption, "Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS."

Of course, the prank was met with its fair share of criticism online, with with many noting that to women who've suffered a miscarriage or can't conceive there's nothing funny about it.

