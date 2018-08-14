Aretha Franklin is reportedly now in Hospice care. It has been reported that she was in gravely ill condition and surrounded by friends and family and she's still fighting.

Reports say the cancer she fought off nearly a decade ago has returned.

Celebrities from Mariah Carey to Andy Cohen took to social media to show their support for the legendary singer.

Praying for Aretha!!!!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 13, 2018

Praying for the Queen of Soul ---- #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

The Kings send their love to the incredible Aretha Franklin. Our thoughts are with The Queen of Soul & her family during this difficult time. Stay strong, Aretha! #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/9IAcDDoCK6 — Larry King (@kingsthings) August 13, 2018