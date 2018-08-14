Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly Now In Hospice Care

The singers condition seems to be getting worse

August 14, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

USA Today Images © Elaine Cromie

Aretha Franklin is reportedly now in Hospice care. It has been reported that she was in gravely ill condition and surrounded by friends and family and she's still fighting.

Reports say the cancer she fought off nearly a decade ago has returned.

Celebrities from Mariah Carey to Andy Cohen took to social media to show their support for the legendary singer.

 

Aretha Franklin