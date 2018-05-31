Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official!
Because that's all that matters these days...
May 31, 2018
Everyone knows, a relationship isn't real until it is INSTAGRAM official. So although speculation of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande has been swirling around the internet for a while, it's officially (Instagram) official.
the chamber of secrets has been opened ...
Pete posted the picture to his personal Instagram account yesterday.
This new relationship is coming shortly after Ariana Grande ended her two year relationshup with Mac Miller, even calling their relationship "toxic."
Let's hope this one works out a little better for her!