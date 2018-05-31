Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official!

Everyone knows, a relationship isn't real until it is INSTAGRAM official. So although speculation of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande has been swirling around the internet for a while, it's officially (Instagram) official.

Pete posted the picture to his personal Instagram account yesterday.

This new relationship is coming shortly after Ariana Grande ended her two year relationshup with Mac Miller, even calling their relationship "toxic."

Let's hope this one works out a little better for her!