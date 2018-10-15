Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Call Off Wedding, End Relationship

Life comes at ya fast.

Singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson have called off their engagement and are no longer together.

The pair got together in May, got engaged in June, then moved in together shortly after. According to a source close to Grande, it was "way too much too soon." According to TMZ, "sources close to the former couple tell us AG and PD split this weekend, with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off."

Grande has had a whirlwind of a year, with the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester and sudden death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

And it all, rightfully so, seems to have taken a huge emotional toll on Grande.

can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

i’m so tired pls — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

The source close to TMZ says, "while things may be done for the couple for now, the two aren't ruling out the possibility of anything in the future."