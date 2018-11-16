Ariana Grande Cuts Off Her Signature Ponytail

Post break-up makeovers are necessary sometimes.

You need an outward symbol of the change that is going on in your life.

Could that be why Ariana Grande has cut off HER SIGNATURE PONYTAIL!?

In the caption, she wrote "This filter took my eyebrows away but I promise they’re there." But who is looking at her eyebrows when the ponytail is no longer!? To some, this might not be a big deal... but it's hard to remember what she looked like without the ponytail.

Can we blame this on Pete Davidson? But don't worry... it wasn't gone for long.