Ariana Grande Got A "Barbecue Grill" Tattoo On Accident

Always check your tattoos, folks.

Ariana Grande got a Japanese text tattoo that was supposed to be an ode to her new single "7 Rings," but it seems the tattoo artist missed some characters, because the tattoo translates to "barbecue grill."

Grande took to Instagram to debut her new ink, which quickly got a lot of buzz. The since-deleted post read "This felt super good @kanenavasard jk (everyone thinks this is a fake hand but it’s indeed…. my hand."

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. -- If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

The singer said, "Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between. It hurt like f--k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time."

She added, "Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills."

Aren't we all?