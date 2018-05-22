Ariana Grande Has Moved On From Mac Miller

By Paul Laux

Mac Miller is gone, and someone else is in - that's the dating life of Ariana Grande all wrapped up into one sentence. So who is the new guy?

Ariana Grande and SNL's Pete Davidson are dating: https://t.co/Dhh3OIXR5e — E! News (@enews) May 21, 2018

Pete Davidson, the SNL star. They reportedly first met and began talking when Grande hosted SNL back in 2016 - by the way, she only recently broke up with Miller.

Things have moved so fast, she even is rumored to have moved in with him already. By the way, Davidson only broke up with HIS girlfriend last week.

Me trying to figure out Ariana Grande’s type pic.twitter.com/xuTHPhYlxA — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 22, 2018

Now that is efficiency.