Ariana Grande Has Moved On From Mac Miller

May 22, 2018
Ariana Grande

By Paul Laux

Mac Miller is gone, and someone else is in - that's the dating life of Ariana Grande all wrapped up into one sentence.  So who is the new guy?

Pete Davidson, the SNL star.  They reportedly first met and began talking when Grande hosted SNL back in 2016 - by the way, she only recently broke up with Miller.

Things have moved so fast, she even is rumored to have moved in with him already.  By the way, Davidson only broke up with HIS girlfriend last week.

Now that is efficiency.

Ariana Grande