Ariana Grande Honors Mac Miller While Kicking Off 'Sweetener' Tour

Ariana Grande is starting off her Sweetener tour with a special tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

The pop singer started her tour in Albany, New York on Monday night at Times Union Center. Fans started to notice and share on social media that some Mac Miller songs were being played over the loud speakers as fans waited for Ari to take the stage.

The 25-year-old has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend a number of times ever since his sudden and tragic death on Sept. 7 at the age of 26 from mixed drug toxicity. One example of how she is playing tribute is when she covered up a tattoo that pertained to her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson with one about Miller. The ink on her foot was changed from "8418," which was Davidson's father's FDNY badge number, to one dedicated to the rapper's dog named Myron.

She also got another tattoo covering up another Davidson-related tattoo and showed it off on the Gram.

Many of her fans believe a large number of her songs allude to Mac Miller and their relationship.

Ariana Grande will be in concert in Cleveland on Thursday, March 28th.