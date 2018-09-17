Ariana Grande Pens Emotional Response To Mac Miller's Death

There's no question that the death of Mac Miller has stunned the world. And that does not discriminate against ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande. Grande has been quiet about the loss of rapper Mac Miller, until now. She penned an emotional message on Instagram, saying "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will."

She also goes on to say, "i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times." Which insinuates that her and Mac shared some deep conversations about his substance abuse.

She ends her post with, "above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."