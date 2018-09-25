Ariana Grande Taking Break From Fame Following Mac Miller's Death

It's no secret that Ariana Grande has gone through some incredibly hard times. Following the 2017 terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, and the latest news of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller's death, the pop sensation has decided to take a break from fame.

Representatives for Grande told PEOPLE that she needs time away from the spotlight to "heal and mend." This comes after Grande missed The Emmy's on September 17th.

Grande was reportedly set to attend The Emmy's with fiance Pete Davidson, but the two decided to not attend together. A statement from Grande's camp said, “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Grande has been "devestated" by the news, posting emotional tributes to her ex and "dearest friend" on social media.

The post reads,

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."

everything will be okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

This tragedy also comes at a time when Ariana should be thriving.

Her new album "Sweetener" hit number one on the Billboard Top 100 charts, and is currently still in the top 10. No tour dates or concerts have been announced at this time.