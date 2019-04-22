Ariana Grande Talks About Performing Live Since Manchester Attacks

Ariana Grande revealed to fans that performing her emotional songs live are “hell,” because it’s like she’s reliving her trauma “all over again.”

Now she’s opening up a little more about dealing with depression.

The singer took to her Instagram Story to share a Jim Carrey quote about depression that seems to have struck a chord with her. “Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don't want to hold up this avatar that you've created in the world. It's too much for me,'" it reads.

"You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.' Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you've been trying to play."

She captioned the post, “The whole LOML (love of my life) forever."