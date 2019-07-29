Artists Released From Woodstock Contracts, Festival May Be Free

It looks like Woodstock 50 is going to happen, but who is going to actually still perform is a whole other question.

Over the weekend, it was reported that organizers have formally released ALL artists scheduled to play from their contracts, while acts like Jay-Z, John Fogerty, and Dead & Company have already officially pulled out of the festival.

By releasing the artists from their contracts, they are now not legally obligated to perform, although they will all still likely get paid.

So far, only The Zombies’ manager says they’ll still perform if the festival happens August 16th to 18th. Other artists originally announced for the fest include Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons, Santana, Greta Van Fleet and more.

And according to TMZ, most tickets are going to be given away for free. The show is now expected to be marketed as a benefit concert, with organizers encouraging those who snag free tickets to donate to their favorite causes.