Ashton Kutcher Testifies In Alleged Serial Killer Trial

Ashton Kutcher has testified in a Los Angeles serial murder trial. And while he's done - the agony of Ashley Ellerin's family continues - as prosecutors work to convict Michael Gargiulo for her 2001 murder. Gargiulo stands accused of killing Ellerin and four others.

On the night of the murder, he was stopping by to pick Ellerin up for a date. According to his testimony, he went to the house to pick her up, but she didn't answer the door. When she didn't answer the door, he looked through the window and spotted what he thought was spilled red wine on the floor (it was actually blood). He jiggled the door, but left. Ellerin’s body was discovered the next day. She’d been stabbed 47 times.

Kutcher said he’d assumed Ellerin had simply “bailed” on him. But the next day, when he learned of the murder, he reached out to police…because he was worried about fingerprints on the door. “My fingerprints are on this door and I was freaking out,” he said. “I told [an officer], ‘Let me tell you what happened’.” Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.