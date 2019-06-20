Avengers: Endgame Returning To Theaters With Bonus Scenes

Can't get enough of the Avengers? You're in luck! President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, revealed Avengers: Endgame will return to theaters next week with additional post-credit scenes.

The hit movie will return to theaters June 28th but this time, with bonus footage. Feige says it’s “not an extended cut,” however, the new footage will be shown after the credits.

Currently, Endgame is the second highest-grossing movie globally and domestically, with $2.743 billion earned.