"Avengers: Endgame" Scores Big At Box Office

It delivered a $1.2 BILLION opening

April 29, 2019
The Jeremiah Show

Categories: 
Entertainment
"Avengers: Endgame" brought in some MAJOR cash in it's opening week.

As expected, “Avengers: Endgame” completely dominated the box office this weekend. Globally, it delivered a $1.2 billion opening weekend, and broke more than a dozen records just in its first five days, and we have the list.

Here it is: 

  • Biggest Worldwide Opening EVER
  • Fastest To Reach $1-Billion Worldwide
  • Top North American Opening
  • Biggest Domestic Weekend Total
  • Top Daily Totals
  • Top China Opening
  • Biggest International Debut
  • Highest Opening Weekend In 44 Markets
  • Top Market Share
  • Imax Record
  • Biggest 3D Sale
  • Widest North American Release
Tags: 
Avengers: Endgame