"Avengers: Endgame" Scores Big At Box Office
It delivered a $1.2 BILLION opening
April 29, 2019
"Avengers: Endgame" brought in some MAJOR cash in it's opening week.
As expected, “Avengers: Endgame” completely dominated the box office this weekend. Globally, it delivered a $1.2 billion opening weekend, and broke more than a dozen records just in its first five days, and we have the list.
Here it is:
- Biggest Worldwide Opening EVER
- Fastest To Reach $1-Billion Worldwide
- Top North American Opening
- Biggest Domestic Weekend Total
- Top Daily Totals
- Top China Opening
- Biggest International Debut
- Highest Opening Weekend In 44 Markets
- Top Market Share
- Imax Record
- Biggest 3D Sale
- Widest North American Release