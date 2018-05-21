Avengers: Infinity War Finally Ousted In Weekend Box Office By Deadpool 2

May 21, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Avengers

USA Today Images

Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

Avengers: Infinity War has had a run for the record books at the box office, racking up $1.8 billion worldwide. Considering the budget was only a fraction of this amount, that equals success.

However, the movie's reign as #1 in the weekend box office is over after three weeks. It has been replaced by its ally Deadpool 2.

Deadpool was expected to do very well, so it's not surprising that the movie took over the top spot.

However, there is still millions to be made by Avengers, and likely more records to be broken.

Tags: 
Deadpool 2
avengers
avengers infinity war
box office