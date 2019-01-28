Bachelor's Chris Harrison Is Off The Market!

The most dramatic moment in Bachelor history, Chris Harrison is no longer a single man!

Chris Harrison and host and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima made their relationship official as they took the red carpet together.

The duo posed for photos together at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party, held at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

"Chris had his hand on Lauren's back as they waited at the bar," per a source from E! News. "They looked very coupley and Chris was whispering in Lauren's ear."

For how many people Chris Harrison has helped find love, it's his turn now.

Congratulations to the happy couple.