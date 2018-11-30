Baker Mayfield Named NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month

Our beloved Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has been named the NFL's offensive rookie of the month.

Obviously.

In the past three games, he's 2-1, with nine touchdowns and only one interception. He's completed 65 out of 88 of his passes for 771 yards, and has only been sacked twice.

And let's be honest, the only thing we care about is that the Browns are now winning games. AWAY GAMES, too.

But success often doesn't come without backlash. Mayfield seems to be the talk of the sports world with his recent comments on Hue Jackson.

Mayfield did not hold back in the press conference after the Bengals game about his feelinsg towards the ex-head coach.

"He left Cleveland and goes down to Cincinnati? I don't know, it's just somebody that was in our locker room asking for us to play for him, and then goes to a different team we play twice a year," he said. "Everybody can have their spin on it, but that's how I feel."

#Browns Baker Mayfield admitted he didn’t like Hue Jackson defecting to the #Bengals so soon. Gave him a chilly reception pic.twitter.com/hF480gMc7N — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 25, 2018

In light of his comments, former NFL player and commentator Damien Woody said that "Baker Mayfield needs to grow up."

“You went from from Texas Tech to Oklahoma — two teams in the Big 12 — but you want to argue, you want to talk about that? You went from one rival to another in the same conference," Woody said, in part.

But Baker isn't backing down.

"People get maturity confused with me being 100 percent comfortable in my own skin," Mayfield said. "So that's absolutely how I am. I've always been that way. It's not immature. It's me being exactly who I am every day, being that same guy for our team, and I think that's very important right now."