Baker Mayfield Shares Wedding Photos

Baker Mayfield and his new wife, Emily Wilkinson, *finally* shared some pictures from their fairytale wedding. The two wed over the 4th of July weekend in Malibu.

Mayfield posted to Instagram this weekend saying, "The Mayfields... Last week was a real life dream. Unbelievable day surrounded by family and friends. Excited to start the next chapter of our journey together @ewilkinson, love you Em Lou."

Wilkinson.. i mean.. Mrs. Mayfield also posted some grams of the big day.

The two seem to be enjoying their honeymoon as well.