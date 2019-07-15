Baker Mayfield Shares Wedding Photos

July 15, 2019
Baker Mayfield and his new wife, Emily Wilkinson, *finally* shared some pictures from their fairytale wedding. The two wed over the 4th of July weekend in Malibu.

Mayfield posted to Instagram this weekend saying, "The Mayfields... Last week was a real life dream. Unbelievable day surrounded by family and friends. Excited to start the next chapter of our journey together @ewilkinson, love you Em Lou."

Wilkinson.. i mean.. Mrs. Mayfield also posted some grams of the big day.

The two seem to be enjoying their honeymoon as well.

“Gamble with my life yeahh... no invites yeahh... keep my circle tight yeahhh” -Colson

