Baker Mayfield Thanks Fans For Sold Out Game

Baker Mayfield asked fans to brave the cold weather and show up to the Browns last home game of the season, and Cleveland listened. The game at FirstEnergy stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals has officially been sold out. Baker and the rest of the Browns are pretty happy about that.

"It's not just about being there, you gotta be loud too. We want the energy there, we want it to be very exciting for our last home game," Baker said.

We need you on Sunday — and we need you to be LOUD.



A message from our QB: pic.twitter.com/CLM1ouJfh8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2018

On Wednesday, Browns head coach Gregg Williams said he expected the last home game of the season to be a crazy atmosphere.

"They are supposed to be quiet when Baker is out there, but when the other team is out there, we are supposed to be rocking and rolling. That is how well you are playing on defense and how competitive you are in the game," Williams said.

The Cleveland Browns still have a VERY slim chance to make the playoffs, but if there's one thing to know about Cleveland... it's Believeland.