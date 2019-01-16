Baker Mayfield Voted the Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America

Baker Mayfield was named the Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. That's not very surprising to us Browns fan. Mayfield seemed to have elevated the entire franchise to a winning mentality - and they are just getting started.

Mayfield threw 27 touchdown passes this season, a rookie record, eclipsing the previous mark of 26 held by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

But he's not the only Brown that seems to be winning these days. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was voted to the All-Rookie team and is also a Pro Bowl selection. Defensive end Myles Garrett, also a Pro Bowler, was voted to the All-AFC team. Mayfield and Browns running back Nick Chubb are up for the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award, voted on by fans.

Make sure you vote for A BROWN to win Rookie of the Year!