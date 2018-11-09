The Greater Cleveland Film Commission To Highlight "Band Of Brothers" At Fundraiser

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission will highlight HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers” at its annual “Behind the Camera” fundraiser on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

The event will feature a panel of favorite cast and crew members.

It will offer attendees the chance to hear special behind-the-scenes insights about the making and impact of the series.

GCFC President Ivan Schwarz, who served as one of the series’ producers, will moderate the discussion, and he was in with Q104 today to talk about it.

