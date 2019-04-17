Barrio Tacos Adding Location In Kent This Summer

QUESO AND MARGS FOR ALL!

April 17, 2019
The Jeremiah Show

SIPA images

Categories: 
Local
The Jeremiah Show

Good news is coming to Kent! Barrio Tacos is opening it's sixth location... in Kent!

Yup, it’s happening!!! -- We are so excited! Check out the link in bio for details --------

A post shared by Barrio Tacos (@barrio_tacos) on

This taco joint has become increasingly popular since it's beginning days in Tremont.

All your chips and queso needs, tasty margaritas, and the made-to-order tacos are a Cleveland favorite.

T A C O T U E S D A Y -- anyone else anxiously waiting for the patios to open? ☀️[email protected]

A post shared by Barrio Tacos (@barrio_tacos) on

Along with the Corny Crab Queso for April Specials, we’ve got the Fruitie Patootie Guac -- & the Crazy 8’s Taco --! Who’s feeling crazy? -- Link in Bio for details! ----

A post shared by Barrio Tacos (@barrio_tacos) on

So, about that Coca Cola Marinated Steak ------

A post shared by Barrio Tacos (@barrio_tacos) on

The new location will be open on South Water Street this summer.

Tags: 
local
food