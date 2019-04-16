Bebe Rexha Reveals She's Been Diagnosed As Bipolar

The singer revealed on social media that she was recently diagnosed as bipolar

April 16, 2019
Bebe Rexha is opening up to fans about her mental health.

The singer revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed as bipolar, saying, "For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick," Bebe wrote. "Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why." 

She then adds, “I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That’s all. Love you.”

