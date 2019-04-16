Bebe Rexha Reveals She's Been Diagnosed As Bipolar
The singer revealed on social media that she was recently diagnosed as bipolar
Bebe Rexha is opening up to fans about her mental health.
The singer revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed as bipolar, saying, "For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick," Bebe wrote. "Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why."
For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 15, 2019
I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 15, 2019
She then adds, “I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That’s all. Love you.”
I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That’s all. Love you.— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 15, 2019