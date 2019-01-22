Bebe Rexha Slams Designers Who Won't Dress Her For Grammy's Due To Her Size
"A lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, I’m too big.”
The "Meant To Be" Singer took to Instagram last night to vent about a quite annoying dilemma she's having surrounding the Grammy's.
Bebe Rexha has been nominated, which is a huge accomplishment in itself, but has been having a difficult time getting a designer to dress her because she was "too big."
Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY
Rexha said, “So I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, I’m too big.”
But she's not having any of it, saying “If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f–king dresses. Cause that’s crazy."