Bebe Rexha Slams Designers Who Won't Dress Her For Grammy's Due To Her Size

The "Meant To Be" Singer took to Instagram last night to vent about a quite annoying dilemma she's having surrounding the Grammy's.

Bebe Rexha has been nominated, which is a huge accomplishment in itself, but has been having a difficult time getting a designer to dress her because she was "too big."

Rexha said, “So I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, I’m too big.”

But she's not having any of it, saying “If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f–king dresses. Cause that’s crazy."