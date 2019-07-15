The Best Deals On Amazon Prime Day
Prime Day is here!
July 15, 2019
Get your walets ready, Amazon Prime Day is officially here. While there are SO MANY great deals, here are some of the best.
Echo: was $89.99 now $49.99
Echo Dot: was $49.99 now just $22
Apple Watch S3: was $279 now $169
Amazon Fire Stick: was $39.99 now just $14.99
$15 off your first Amazon Prime order
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $79 now $49.99
Instant Pot Duo 60: was $129.95 now just $69.99
25% Off Gatorade, Pepsi, Doritos, More
30% off school essentials, 30% off college gear, and 30% off household essentials.
The sale will go through tomorrow, so make sure to get your deals before it's too late!