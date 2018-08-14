Cleveland Clinic Ranked 2nd Best Hospital In America

The U.S. News announced the 2017-2018 best hospitals

August 14, 2018
You're in good hands, Cleveland. U.S. News announced their 2017-2018 best hospitals, and the Cleveland Clinic came in at number two overall, only behind the Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis.

More specifically, the Clevland Clinic came in at number one for Cardiology & heart surgery, and urology.

It also came in third for orthopedics.

To see the full list and how Cleveland ranked up against the competition, you can see the full list here.

 

