The Best Songs of 1999

These are classics!

June 6, 2019
The Jeremiah Show

Music News
Rolling Stone magazine came out with the 99 Best Songs of 1999, and we feel all the nostalia feels.

We won't get into ALL 99 songs, but here are some of The Jeremiah Show's favorites.

69. Shania Twain - That Don't Impress Me Much

52. Eminem - My Name Is

40. Smashmouth - All Star

27 . Beautiful Stranger - Madonna

And for your top five...

5. JAY-Z - Big Pimpin' ft. UGK

4. Sleater-Kinney - Get Up

3. Britney Spears - Baby One More Time

2. LEN - Steal My Sunshine

1. TLC - No Scrubs

You can view the full list here.

Rolling Stone
90s music
1999