The Best Songs of 1999
These are classics!
June 6, 2019
Rolling Stone magazine came out with the 99 Best Songs of 1999, and we feel all the nostalia feels.
We won't get into ALL 99 songs, but here are some of The Jeremiah Show's favorites.
69. Shania Twain - That Don't Impress Me Much
52. Eminem - My Name Is
40. Smashmouth - All Star
27 . Beautiful Stranger - Madonna
And for your top five...
5. JAY-Z - Big Pimpin' ft. UGK
4. Sleater-Kinney - Get Up
3. Britney Spears - Baby One More Time
2. LEN - Steal My Sunshine
1. TLC - No Scrubs
You can view the full list here.