The Best Songs of 1999

Rolling Stone magazine came out with the 99 Best Songs of 1999, and we feel all the nostalia feels.

We won't get into ALL 99 songs, but here are some of The Jeremiah Show's favorites.

69. Shania Twain - That Don't Impress Me Much

Video of Shania Twain - That Don&#039;t Impress Me Much (Official Music Video)

52. Eminem - My Name Is

Video of Eminem - My Name Is

40. Smashmouth - All Star

Video of Smash Mouth - All Star (Official Music Video)

27 . Beautiful Stranger - Madonna

Video of Madonna - Beautiful Stranger (Official Music Video)

And for your top five...

5. JAY-Z - Big Pimpin' ft. UGK

Video of JAY-Z - Big Pimpin&#039; ft. UGK

4. Sleater-Kinney - Get Up

Video of Sleater-Kinney - Get Up [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

3. Britney Spears - Baby One More Time

Video of Britney Spears - ...Baby One More Time (Official Music Video)

2. LEN - Steal My Sunshine

Video of Len - Steal My Sunshine

1. TLC - No Scrubs

Video of TLC - No Scrubs (Official Video)

You can view the full list here.