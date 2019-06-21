Beyoncé & Donald Glover Duet Unveiled On 'Lion King' Trailer

We have been counting down the SECONDS until the live-action remake of The Lion King comes to theaters. In this new, international promo, we get a taste of Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala. The two sing the iconic "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" in the new trailer.

Video of The Lion King - Beyoncé and Donald Glover &quot;Can You Feel The Love Tonight&quot; International Tv Spot

In the promo, James Earl Jones’ Mufasa tells young Simba, “Look at the stars. The great kings look down on us from those stars, and so will I.”

The film comes out on July 19th.