Billie Eilish Dethrones Lil Nas X On Hot 100

So long Old Town Road!

August 20, 2019
After a record-setting 19 weeks at number one, "Old Town Road" has officialy lost its top spot to Billie Eilish and "Bad Guy."

Eilish's smash hit was just waiting in the wings. “Bad Guy” now holds the record for the most weeks at number two before finally taking over the number one position.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus took to Twitter to congratulate the young pop star.

