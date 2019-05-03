Blake Lively Is Pregnant!

May 3, 2019
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child! 

The actress stepped onto the red carpet at the New York City premiere of “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” yesterday with her sizeable baby bump on full display! Not surprisingly, she and husband Ryan were beaming with pride as they posed together.

The newest addition will join the couple’s four-year-old daughter, James, and two-year-old daughter, Inez.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

