Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Surprise Las Vegas Audience With 'Shallow' Duet

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed live together for the first time this past weekend at Lady Gaga's residency concert in Las Vegas.

Gaga called her costar and director up on stage with her as Cooper was seated in the audience.

Gaga & Bradley -- A post shared by Joey Monroe (@joeymonroe) on Jan 26, 2019 at 10:29pm PST

The audience loved the surprise performance.

Cooper and Gaga look at each other warmly as they sing the song together. Towards the end of the song, Cooper sat down next to Gaga and wrapped his arm around her waist.

'Shallow' is nominated for multiple Grammy's - record of the year, songof the year, and best pop duo/group performance and one Oscar.