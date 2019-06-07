Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split

In news that no one at all finds shocking, actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk have split.

This split has been on the rumor mill for a while now. Sources say their relationship had been "headed for a split" but it seems they have reached their destination.

According to “US Weekly,” the two have parted ways after more than four years of dating – and having a baby together. Apparently, they’ve been having issues for a while. But that's not where the drama ends, the pair are still living together for the moment while they figure out how to deal with their daughter.

The split comes off the heels of the hit movie A Star Is Born, which had fans talking for more reasons than the movie just being good.

Cooper and Lady Gaga had an obvious connection that lead some (a lot) to believe there was more than meets the eye with the co-stars.

It is interesting to note that Gaga also split with her fiance shortly after the movie.