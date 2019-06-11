Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Breakup Thanks To 'A Star Is Born'?

As we have previously reported, Bradley Cooper and longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk have split ways. Their relationship had apparently been on the rocks for a whilte, particularly since Cooper filmed his directorial debut “A Star Is Born," but not for reasons you would suspect (mainly.. Gaga..).

Rumors that the actor sparked a romance with his co-star, Lady Gaga, may have been quickly shot down, but the movie still played a part in his breakup. A source has spilled to People that Cooper was “emotionally absent” during filming. After awards season, Cooper tried to put his focus back on his family, but the strain was already too much.

“They tried to save the relationship but it had changed,” says the source. “Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on.”