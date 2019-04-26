Britney Spears Checks Out Of Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears' time in a mental facility has to come to an end. The Blast reports that Britney has been released from the unnamed facility, and was picked up by boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Although she has left the facility, her mental health struggle isn't quite over, with reports claiming doctors are still working on getting her the right medications. TMZ reported that Britney’s medications started to become ineffective so doctors were working on a new cocktail for her. Apparently, as they tried to find the right combination, things started getting worse, so Britney stopped taking them.

Now, there are reports that doctors are still trying to come up with the right combination of meds, calling it a “work in progress,” although sources insist Britney is doing “a lot better.”