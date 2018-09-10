Fans React To Browns vs Steelers Tie
It's not a loss!
In typical Browns fasion, they ended their 16 game losing streak with.. A TIE! Read the hilarious fan reactions to the Browns vs. Steelers game yesterday.
The Browns were gonna lose but they didn’t so the Steelers were gonna win but they didn’t so the game was a tie... How I feel rn: pic.twitter.com/3bpst293xh— ----Sir Yacht---- (@SirYacht) September 9, 2018
The Browns tied. Wow. That’s like winning one dollar on a one dollar scratch-off lottery ticket. You didn’t win, but you still have your dollar, man. It’s a step in the right direction— Jon Gruden (@Faux_Gruden) September 10, 2018
Well, the @Browns didn’t lose...— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 9, 2018
so @budlight how about we just open a mini fridge of @naturallight for now? #babysteps #PITvCLE ----♂️----♂️----♂️
THE #BROWNS DID IT!— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) September 9, 2018
They end their losing streak... by NOT winning!
FINAL | Pittsburgh 21, Cleveland 21 pic.twitter.com/ACVvmDHAVD
ICYMI: The Browns drew with the Steelers this morning. A draw is Cleveland’s best start to an #NFL season since 2004 -- pic.twitter.com/doyaTYSMyS— UBET (@UBET) September 10, 2018
I want the Browns to go 0-0-16— . (@ThePTEShow) September 9, 2018
Also, congratulations to the good people of #Believeland . A new day for the Browns. pic.twitter.com/W38N5c4gmx— Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) September 9, 2018
Only the @Browns could end a long losing streak by not winning ------ pic.twitter.com/b0hm4caBKd— DawgPoundNation.com (@DawgPoundNation) September 9, 2018
Only the Browns.....— BagMan (@TheTrueBagMan) September 9, 2018
I just sat in the rain for 4 hours for that?? Dunno how to feel pic.twitter.com/jtzCvcOZsC
If you want to give a clever gift to the @Browns fan in your life, this would be very timely pic.twitter.com/9p2eV3pChB— Jared Max (@Jared_Max) September 10, 2018
A tie???? A tie? So you’re saying everyone gets a Rose? That’s like a 2 on 1 date and 4 people come home??? But congrats to #Cleveland for snapping the streak. Congrats to #Pittsburgh for not being the team that loses to the #Browns— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) September 9, 2018