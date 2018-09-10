Fans React To Browns vs Steelers Tie

It's not a loss!

September 10, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

USA Today Sports © Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Local
Q104 Morning Show
Sports
The Jeremiah Show

In typical Browns fasion, they ended their 16 game losing streak with.. A TIE! Read the hilarious fan reactions to the Browns vs. Steelers game yesterday.

Tags: 
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tie