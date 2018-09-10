Fans React To Browns vs Steelers Tie

In typical Browns fasion, they ended their 16 game losing streak with.. A TIE! Read the hilarious fan reactions to the Browns vs. Steelers game yesterday.

The Browns were gonna lose but they didn’t so the Steelers were gonna win but they didn’t so the game was a tie... How I feel rn: pic.twitter.com/3bpst293xh — ----Sir Yacht---- (@SirYacht) September 9, 2018

The Browns tied. Wow. That’s like winning one dollar on a one dollar scratch-off lottery ticket. You didn’t win, but you still have your dollar, man. It’s a step in the right direction — Jon Gruden (@Faux_Gruden) September 10, 2018

THE #BROWNS DID IT!



They end their losing streak... by NOT winning!



FINAL | Pittsburgh 21, Cleveland 21 pic.twitter.com/ACVvmDHAVD — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) September 9, 2018

ICYMI: The Browns drew with the Steelers this morning. A draw is Cleveland’s best start to an #NFL season since 2004 -- pic.twitter.com/doyaTYSMyS — UBET (@UBET) September 10, 2018

I want the Browns to go 0-0-16 — . (@ThePTEShow) September 9, 2018

Also, congratulations to the good people of #Believeland . A new day for the Browns. pic.twitter.com/W38N5c4gmx — Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) September 9, 2018

Only the @Browns could end a long losing streak by not winning ------ pic.twitter.com/b0hm4caBKd — DawgPoundNation.com (@DawgPoundNation) September 9, 2018

Only the Browns.....

I just sat in the rain for 4 hours for that?? Dunno how to feel pic.twitter.com/jtzCvcOZsC — BagMan (@TheTrueBagMan) September 9, 2018

If you want to give a clever gift to the @Browns fan in your life, this would be very timely pic.twitter.com/9p2eV3pChB — Jared Max (@Jared_Max) September 10, 2018