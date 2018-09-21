The Cleveland Browns Win In Thrilling Comeback Victory

CLEVELAND! WE DID IT! DILLY DILLY!

It had been 635 says since the Browns ended a game on top. The Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets last night 21-17 in an epic comeback win led by rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns were down 14-0 at the half when Tyrod Taylor went out of the game with a concussion. Baker came in and threw for 201 yards in one half, and caught a two point conversion play... that he had NEVER PRACTICED.

So now the question lingers. Who will be the Browns starting quarterback? Head coach Hugh Jackson has stood by Tyrod Taylor, until now. Hugh Jackson said he would have to "watch the tape" before decided a quarterback change for game 4.

The Browns next game is Sunday, September 30 against the Oakland Raiders.