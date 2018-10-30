The Internet Reacts To Firing Of Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson and Todd Haley... bye bye!

October 30, 2018
Well, the time has come.

In just two days, Cleveland has gotten rid of two head coaches and an offensive coordinator. The Cavs said goodbye to Ty Lue, and the Browns kicked Hue Jackson and Todd Haley to the curb not long after.

Per usual, the internet had a field day. Here's the best reactions to the Cleveland firings.

