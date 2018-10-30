The Internet Reacts To Firing Of Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson

Well, the time has come.

In just two days, Cleveland has gotten rid of two head coaches and an offensive coordinator. The Cavs said goodbye to Ty Lue, and the Browns kicked Hue Jackson and Todd Haley to the curb not long after.

Per usual, the internet had a field day. Here's the best reactions to the Cleveland firings.

We appreciate everyone's concern ...



Future Hall of Famer Terry Francona will be at Tribe Fest on January 12. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/cYT5KXWv8O — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 29, 2018

Yes. Today we fired Hue Jackson. We all won. — Did The Browns Win? (@DidClevelandWin) October 29, 2018

Let us not forget what Hue Jackson gave us in Cleveland. #PerfectSeason pic.twitter.com/S5DsaKqBu7 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 29, 2018

Josh Gordon has now liked at least 3 Instagram posts that I’ve seen announcing the firings of Hue Jackson and Todd Haley. so, no love lost there, apparently — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 29, 2018

.@RapSheet on NFL Network just now: "From what I hear, Baker Mayfield is not going to exactly miss Hue Jackson" #Browns — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 29, 2018

We would like to thank Hue Jackson for his participation as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/0cRSZqMTrE — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 29, 2018

Hue Jackson and Todd Haley leaving Berea together like... pic.twitter.com/bQ6f5phiBB — Kellie Spangler (@kellie_spangler) October 29, 2018

The Browns fired Hue Jackson it’s time for celebration: pic.twitter.com/qGsLjfZhiI — --Joey Pumpkinsley-- (@SirYacht) October 29, 2018

Browns fans, after the team fired Hue Jackson: pic.twitter.com/kmQk5ogv4Y — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 29, 2018

HUE JACKSON GONE. BIG MOOD. pic.twitter.com/agXuOFGWyI — Damon Kecman (@DownWithDamon) October 29, 2018

I think the best way to sum up the Hue Jackson #Browns era is to just acknowledge that literally every single thing Hue did was wrong.



Everything. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) October 29, 2018