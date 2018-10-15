Browns Can't Keep Up With The Chargers

The Chargers, despite flying across the entire country, came into yesterdays game running.

Taking the lead on their opening drive and never looking back.



The Browns could not get the offense in gear, and making matters worse, QB Baker Mayfield slipped and fell on the first down marker, tweaking his ankle and he wasnt the same after that, as the rookie has his first mortal game as a Browns starter, going 22-46 with 238 yards and 2 interceptions.

The Browns look to rebound this Sunday as they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers.