Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Went From Sleeping Outside To Scoring An 86-Yard Touchdown In First Preseason Game

From lying his way into a work out with the Browns and sleeping at a 24 hour gym, to scoring a 86 yard punt return in the Browns first pre-season game, the story of Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi is truly inspiring.

Sheehy-Guiseppi is currently buried on the Browns stacked wide receiver depth chart, however, his skills may be better used in other avenues and even earn him a spot on the final 53 man roster. Starting back at his time in Junior College, Sheehy-Guiseppi became a prolific special teams return man at Phoenix College, where he was named a First Team NJCAA All-American after leading the league in kick return yards and touchdowns.

However his story does not end there. While living in Miami this spring, Sheehy-Guiseppi heard about open NFL tryouts and wanted to throw his hat in the ring, unfortunately he did not have an easy route in, so he lied to Browns scouts, telling them he knew Alonzo Highsmith (VP of Player Personnel for the Browns). That earned him a tryout, and ironically, he also earned the respect of the man he claims he knew, and that got him an invitation to Browns training camp. And well the rest is history.

Here's the video of his touchdown and the teams collective celebration.