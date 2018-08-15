Bruno Mars Announces Who Is Joining The 24k Magic Tour In Hilarious Post

This made us laugh out loud so hard

August 15, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

USA Today Images © PictureGroup

Categories: 
Music
Music News
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

Ever since Cardi B announced to the world that she would no longer be on the 24K Magic Tour because she's focusing on her baby, we've all wondered who was going to step up to the plate and go on tour with Bruno Mars.

In a very relatable Instagram post, Bruno let us know who would be joining him on the final leg of the world tour.

Hath the game changeth??? --

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

Bruno welcomes CiaraCharlie Wilson, Ella Mai and Boyz II Men.

AMAZING.

Tags: 
Bruno Mars
Ciara
Charlie Wilson
Ella Mai
Boys II Men