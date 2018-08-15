Bruno Mars Announces Who Is Joining The 24k Magic Tour In Hilarious Post

Ever since Cardi B announced to the world that she would no longer be on the 24K Magic Tour because she's focusing on her baby, we've all wondered who was going to step up to the plate and go on tour with Bruno Mars.

In a very relatable Instagram post, Bruno let us know who would be joining him on the final leg of the world tour.

Hath the game changeth??? -- A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 14, 2018 at 3:00pm PDT

Bruno welcomes Ciara, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai and Boyz II Men.

AMAZING.