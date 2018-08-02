Buckeyes Head Coach, Urban Meyer, Placed On Paid Administrative Leave

Ohio State has put head coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave Wednesday, as the school announced it would be launching an investigation on Courtney Smith's claims that several OSU football employees knew about a 2015 allegation of domestic violence against her ex-husband and former Ohio State assistant coach, Zach Smith.

According to sports writer Brett McMurphy, texts show that Courtney reached out to Urban's wife, Shelley for help, in which Shelley said she would have to tell Urban about the allegations.

Text messages I have obtained, an exclusive interview w/the victim & other information I have learned shows Ohio State coach Urban Meyer knew in 2015 of domestic abuse allegations against a member of his coaching staff despite his denial last week https://t.co/fcxi8GKyeI — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 1, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Urban Meyer assistant Zach Smith's ex-wife, Courtney Smith, opens up about reported domestic violence and what she believes Meyer knew. pic.twitter.com/dNWA9x2F4y — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 1, 2018

In an interview with the victim, Courtney says she believes Urban knew.

"I do believe he knew, and instead he chose to help the abuser and enable the abuser and believe whatever story Zach was telling everybody."

Courtney Smith, ex-wife of former Ohio State coach Zach Smith, says she believes #OhioState Football Coach Urban Meyer knew of the alleged domestic abuse https://t.co/zfWXuSfZfk pic.twitter.com/el4d6JTSjq — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) August 1, 2018

This comes as quite a shock, as last week Urban denied any knowledge of the 2015 incident when asked about it directly.

“I got a text late last night that something happened in 2015,” he said to the media. “There was nothing. I don’t know who creates a story like that.”

A statement was released last night which confirmed that right now, Urban Meyer would be placed on paid administrative leave while the university launches an investigation.

"[Athletic director> Gene [Smith> and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion. This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter," Meyer said.

