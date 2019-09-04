Bud Light Victory Fridges Are Back! And You Can Buy Them
They're back!
Big day yesterday for Bud Light fans. Victory Fridges are BACK and you can actually obtain one.
The Victory Fridges were introduced last season, after a devestating 0-16 season.
The fridges opened on the first win of the season ... Sept. 20 after the Browns beat the New York Jets 21-17.
Sales startes yesterday at B.L. & Brown’s Appliance Superstore at 1870 W. 25th St. Bud Light says the store will sell large and small Victory Fridges.
They cost anywhere from $200 to $600.