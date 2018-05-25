A Car Drove Into Wet Cement In Downtown Cleveland
It's not hard to miss and entire section of wet cement ... or is it?
For one driver in downtown Cleveland, it was a task, as they drove right into a patch of wet cement.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This ding dong wasn’t paying attention and drove right into fresh concrete on Euclid. ----♀️ <a href="https://t.co/fqmQHhRMB3">pic.twitter.com/fqmQHhRMB3</a></p>— Kate Warren (@KateWarrenCLE) <a href="https://twitter.com/KateWarrenCLE/status/999711119475445760?ref_src=twsr...">May 24, 2018</a></blockquote>
Workers believe the man was texting and wasn't paying attention when he drove clear into a construction zone. Thankfully, no one was injured.
He was reportedly laughing it off ... but he was the only one laughing.
A car gets pulled out of wet concrete after crashing into a construction site.
