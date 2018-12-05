Cardi B and Offset Break Up After 1 Year Of Marriage

Cardi B and Offset have called it quits after one year of marriage.

On Tuesday evening, Cardi took to Instagram to drop the bomb herself.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi B explained in the video. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."

There you go..peace and love A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Dec 4, 2018 at 9:49pm PST

She continued, "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah."

The two have a fourth month old together, Kulture.